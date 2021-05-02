Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.15.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $626,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.4% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168,450 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Microsoft by 12.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 226,438 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,388,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $1,824,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.