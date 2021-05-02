Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 52,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 7,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 47,061 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

