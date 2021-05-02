Michael Meinolf Sells 3,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

