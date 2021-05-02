MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGPI. Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

MGPI stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $369,982.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,373 shares of company stock valued at $895,992. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

