MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Update

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,280,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 28,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 2,641,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

