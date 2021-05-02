MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.