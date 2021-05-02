M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

