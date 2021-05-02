Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.17. 4,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

