Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.