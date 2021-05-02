Meritor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 198 call options.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $27.03 on Friday. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meritor by 6,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.