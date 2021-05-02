Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,131 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,087.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 24.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,544.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $392.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.87.
ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.
In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
