Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,131 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,087.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 24.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,544.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $392.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

