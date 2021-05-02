Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80.

