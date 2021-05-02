Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $7.77 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.19. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -434.39 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

