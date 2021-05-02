Meritage Portfolio Management Has $9.92 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,813,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

