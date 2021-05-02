Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 42,555 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

Shares of CRWD opened at $208.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.39 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

