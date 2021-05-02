Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 8,087 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $120.80 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $122.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

