Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Short Interest Up 52.9% in April

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 436,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EBSB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.11. 806,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,963. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. Analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

