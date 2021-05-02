Mercury (MER) Price Up 49.9% Over Last Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $221,999.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00279835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.67 or 0.01127686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00761971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,005.23 or 0.99716723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.