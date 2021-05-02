Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.48-6.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.8-53.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.11 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.480-6.680 EPS.

MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

