Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after buying an additional 292,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Solar by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,620,000 after buying an additional 309,158 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

