Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,698 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.1% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

PAYX opened at $97.49 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

