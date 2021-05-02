Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $285,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Airbnb stock opened at $172.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.10.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

