Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Up 83.5% in April

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,500 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the March 31st total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Meituan in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MPNGF opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. Meituan has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

