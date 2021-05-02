Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.