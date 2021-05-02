MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

MAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of MAX stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.