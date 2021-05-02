MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Short Interest Update

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,900 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the March 31st total of 467,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $3,099,000.

NYSE MAX traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 362,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,706. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

