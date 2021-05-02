mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in April

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MECVF remained flat at $$9.04 during midday trading on Friday. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MECVF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on mdf commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins started coverage on mdf commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

