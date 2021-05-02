McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average of $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $236.29. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

