McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.