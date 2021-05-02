McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of MCFE opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $2,660,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $7,068,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $87,646,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

