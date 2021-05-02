Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

MZDAY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 43,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Mazda Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

