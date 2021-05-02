Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,495. Materion has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $80.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

