Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Materion stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Materion will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

