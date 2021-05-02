Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

