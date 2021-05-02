Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $425.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.85.

Shares of MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.66. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

