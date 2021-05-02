Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.01 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.66. The firm has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

