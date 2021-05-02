Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.66. The stock has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $263.01 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

