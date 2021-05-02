Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $382.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,738. The stock has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.01 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

