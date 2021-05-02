MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.29

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $204,594.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00064856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00280431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.59 or 0.01133777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.16 or 0.00773641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,726.60 or 0.99932092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars.

