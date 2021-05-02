Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Marlin has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $151.45 million and $41.32 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00281867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.91 or 0.01128362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00743991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,846.34 or 1.00082101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

