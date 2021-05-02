Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $105,552,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,744,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.57. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

