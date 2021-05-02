Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in April

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 702,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLFNF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

