Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MPFRF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mapfre currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MPFRF stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

