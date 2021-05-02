Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MFC. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.96.

Shares of MFC opened at C$26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$52.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.75.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

