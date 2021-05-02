Manhattan Associates, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the software maker will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MANH. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.