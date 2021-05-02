Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.88 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,902.50 or 0.08620868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $471.85 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

