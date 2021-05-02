Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

MGA stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.