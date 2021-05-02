Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Announces Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.200-4.200 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

MMP stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

