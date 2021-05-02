MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at SVB Leerink

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

MGNX stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

