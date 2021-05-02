MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Announces Earnings Results

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

Shares of MGNX traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,753. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.